Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on violence in Bigg Boss house; says wrong is wrong whether its a friend or anyone else

New Delhi: The past fifteen years of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss has seen many controversies. But since the last couple of seasons, we've seen physical violence between contestants getting out of hand. While the most severe cases resulted in contestants getting evicted, some cases fall under a grey area; leaving the audience as well as the makers divided.

Such is the case with the latest fight that broke out between contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is one of the most prominent names in the reality show was seen raising her voice against the violence. Read on to know more.

It all started when a verbal fight broke out between rapper MC Stan and actor Shalin Bhanot. Soon after, MC Stan charged toward the actor and reached for a vase to attack Shalin. While housemates rushed to the scene to pacify the duo, Shiv Thakare grabbed Shalin by the throat and pushed him hard. Upon witnessing this, Priyanka, who is said to always raise her voice against the wrong, was seen to be extremely vocal about the heated matter where most contestants.

While most of the house was seen consoling Stan by saying that he won't be eliminated because contestant Archana Gautum was also forgiven for physical violence on the show, Priyanka maintained that she will stand up against the wrong whether it's her friend who did the violence or anyone else.

She also raised concern about Bigg Boss normalising violence, and that she was worried about the safety of fellow contestants. For the unversed, the actress was also very vocal when Archana held Shiv's neck during a fight after provocation and pointed out how wrong she was to do so.