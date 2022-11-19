topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on violence in Bigg Boss house; says wrong is wrong whether its a friend or anyone else

Such is the case with the latest fight that broke out between contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Such is the case with the latest fight that broke out between contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot.
  • Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is one of the most prominent names in the reality show was seen raising her voice against the violence.

Trending Photos

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on violence in Bigg Boss house; says wrong is wrong whether its a friend or anyone else

New Delhi: The past fifteen years of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss has seen many controversies. But since the last couple of seasons, we've seen physical violence between contestants getting out of hand. While the most severe cases resulted in contestants getting evicted, some cases fall under a grey area; leaving the audience as well as the makers divided. 

Such is the case with the latest fight that broke out between contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot. Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is one of the most prominent names in the reality show was seen raising her voice against the violence. Read on to know more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It all started when a verbal fight broke out between rapper MC Stan and actor Shalin Bhanot. Soon after, MC Stan charged toward the actor and reached for a vase to attack Shalin. While housemates rushed to the scene to pacify the duo, Shiv Thakare grabbed Shalin by the throat and pushed him hard. Upon witnessing this, Priyanka, who is said to always raise her voice against the wrong, was seen to be extremely vocal about the heated matter where most contestants.

While most of the house was seen consoling Stan by saying that he won't be eliminated because contestant Archana Gautum was also forgiven for physical violence on the show, Priyanka maintained that she will stand up against the wrong whether it's her friend who did the violence or anyone else. 

She also raised concern about Bigg Boss normalising violence, and that she was worried about the safety of fellow contestants. For the unversed, the actress was also very vocal when Archana held Shiv's neck during a fight after provocation and pointed out how wrong she was to do so.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 PriyankaPriyanka Chahar ChoudharyPriyanka Shalin

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar