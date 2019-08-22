close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Netflix

Priyanka Chopra joins Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes'

The project will see alien invaders kidnap Earth`s superheroes, as their children will team up to save their parents and the world, read a statement.

Priyanka Chopra joins Netflix&#039;s &#039;We Can Be Heroes&#039;

Washington DC: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in to star in Netflix's action fantasy feature 'We Can Be Heroes', which will be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez.

The project will see alien invaders kidnap Earth`s superheroes, as their children will team up to save their parents and the world, read a statement.

Priyanka will next be seen onscreen in 'The Sky Is Pink', based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The 'Gala Presentation' film, which she additionally co-produced is the only official selection from Asia at the festival this year.Priyanka will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

The 37-year-old actor was recently seen in romantic comedy 'Isn't It Romantic' opposite Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. 

In addition to that, she starred in the family drama 'A Kid Like Jake' alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

Under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner, Priyanka has produced several acclaimed features including 'Paani', 'Ventilator', 'Pahuna: The Little Visitors' and 'Firebrand'.

In television, Priyanka is widely known for her starring role as Alex Parrish on the hit show 'Quantico'. 

Tags:
NetflixPriyanka ChopraWe Can Be HeroesRobert Rodriguez
Next
Story

Parle G shares memes on Sacred Games 2; Netflix, Swiggy's response leave internet in splits

Must Watch

PT14M43S

Jammu & Kashmir valley in peace | Watch Zee Media ground report from Tral | Zee News exclusive