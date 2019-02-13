Priyanka Chopra looks unrecognizable in this still from 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is an international star today and is busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood project 'Isn't It Romantic'. The teaser-trailer and posters of the film have increased excitement in fans and they are eager to see Pee Cee in the romantic comedy.

Priyanka plays a supporting role in the film.

The actress will make an appearance on popular chat show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and took to Instagram to share a sneak peek. Pee Cee looks unrecognizable in the show still.

Check it out here:

The actress recently attended the premiere of 'Isn't it Romantic' with her husband Nick Jonas. The two got married in December 2018 and are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

Coming to Pee Cee's Bollywood projects, the actress will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink' film which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Pee Cee plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary who is the mother of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary. Zaira plays Priyanka's daughter in the film and it will be interesting to see the two actresses share screen space for the first time.

The film's dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. B

Bose has earlier directed offbeat films like 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Amu'.