Puneet Issar To Play Tough Patriarch In Vanshaj

Mumbai: Veteran actor Puneet Issar, who is best known for his role of Duryodhana in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat', will now be seen essaying a patriarch Bhanupratap in the new show 'Vanshaj'.

Talking about his role, Puneet said, "As one of the living elders of this family who has witnessed the ascent of the empire, Bhanupratap has held it together and prevented it from crumbling despite the undercurrent of family dynamics."

Puneet has been part of a number of films and TV shows. He acted in films like 'Chandra Mukhi', 'Prem Shakti', 'Ram Jaane', 'Border', 'Refugee', 'Krrish', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Ready', among others. He was also part of TV shows such as 'Param Vir Chakra', 'Bharat Ek Khoj', 'Junoon', 'Noorjahan', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Bigg Boss 8', and many more.

The 63-year-old actor further said that the values and ideals of his on-screen character are quite relatable and he personally finds a connection with Bhanupratap.

"The character relates to me due to his values and perspectives on life. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey," he added.

'Vanshaj' revolves around a powerful and influential business family and it highlights the imperfections in their lives despite all the wealth and power. It will be airing from June on Sony SAB.