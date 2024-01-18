Race To Finale: Ankita And Isha Storm Insults On Munawar And Mannara On Bigg Boss 17

New Delhi: In tonight’s episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS', Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Srikanth are over the moon about clinching the title of finalists of the season. However, their rivals in the last nomination drill - Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya are in no mood to congratulate them because they stand nominated for eviction this week. A huge spat erupts between the haves (the first four finalists) and the have nots (the nominees for eviction).

Vicky, never one to hold back, throws shade at Munawar, claiming he presented himself as a formidable contender but crumbled under pressure, appearing weak. Ankita, seizing the moment, greets her former friend with a barrage of insults – branding him a 'darpok' 'fattu' and 'kaayar' as he strolls her way. As he makes a swift exit, she asks him to get lost with a demand to join his 'chamchas'.

In a fit of fury, she reveals how she shielded Munawar until the 14th week and empathizes with Mannara's struggle, as he seemingly doesn't have his friends' backs. Does this mark the beginning of Munawar and Ankita’s enmity?

Meanwhile, Isha takes aim at Mannara, questioning if she has become a ‘two-timer’ by aligning herself with the allegedly two-timing Munawar. Mannara, shocked by the personal attack, confronts Isha, questioning her sanity. In a dramatic turn, Isha threatens her with a slap, prompting Mannara to remind her of her own tangled relationships with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Isha, unleashing her frustration, accuses Mannara of reaching the finale by currying favours. Mannara counters the allegation with her trademark sarcasm and sends Isha packing with flying kisses. Will contestants go to extreme lengths to prove their worth as finalists and dodge eviction?

