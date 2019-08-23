Raghu and Rajiv return with new action-packed reality show

Mumbai: Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman are back on reality TV. The "Roadies" fame duo is all set to host a new show titled "Skulls and Roses", which will explore themes of romance and adventure, aimed at the youth.

In the first look poster of the show released on Thursday, Raghu and Rajiv can be seen clad in black, walking through a path that features pictures of skulls, and has black flags on both sides. The poster seems to suggest that the show in store is going to be packed with action and tension, although the makers are tight-lipped about the content right now.

"Skulls and Roses" is all set to premiere on August 30 on Amazon Prime Video.