close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raghu Ram

Raghu and Rajiv return with new action-packed reality show

"Skulls and Roses" is all set to premiere on August 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

Raghu and Rajiv return with new action-packed reality show
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman are back on reality TV. The "Roadies" fame duo is all set to host a new show titled "Skulls and Roses", which will explore themes of romance and adventure, aimed at the youth. 

In the first look poster of the show released on Thursday, Raghu and Rajiv can be seen clad in black, walking through a path that features pictures of skulls, and has black flags on both sides. The poster seems to suggest that the show in store is going to be packed with action and tension, although the makers are tight-lipped about the content right now.

"Skulls and Roses" is all set to premiere on August 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Tags:
Raghu RamRajiv LakshmanRoadiesstunt reality showskulls and roses
Next
Story

Ganesh Venkatraman to host 'Crime Patrol' in Tamil

Must Watch

PT15M

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 23rd August, 2019