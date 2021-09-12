Rakhi Sawant confirms Varun Sood to appear on Bigg Boss OTT to surprise girlfriend Divya Agarwal

New Delhi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood to appear on Bigg Boss OTT’s Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Earlier in the day, the news was confirmed by the makers on their official Instagram handle and now even Rakhi Sawant has gave her nod on his appearance on the show.

Divya has been a strong contender on the show and has been dealing with many ups and downs in the house and so in order to boost her morale her boyfriend Varun Sood will be seen on the show.

According to the video shared by Rakhi on her Instagram, she claimed that Varun will be present in the house to surprise his ladylove and to propose her on the show.

Well, the duo had earlier participated in another reality show Ace of Space and had professed their love for each other and are still going strong. The couple has been living together post their stint on the show and have become almost inseparable.

Apart from him, the show will also witness two special guests including Rashami Desai and her fellow contestant from Bigg Boss 13 Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The trio will be making lot of dhamal in the house

The Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT will be entering its sixth week on Monday (September 13), and so it will be interesting to see who all will be making it up to the grand finale and who will get eliminated in today’s episode.