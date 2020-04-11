Ramayan fame Arun Govil's black and white pics from younger days make for Saturday nostalgia trip!

New Delhi: Indian television's one of the most iconic shows - Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' has been a constant favourite across generations. It received so much love from the audiences back in the late 80s and early 90s that even today, when the government decided to re-telecast it amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak - the show has topped TRPs.

Ramayan saw actor Arun Govil as Lord Ram - he portrayed the epic role in such a way that his brilliance as an actor is etched in our memories. There can never be another one who can fit into such godly shoes with so much ease and receive all the love minus any criticism.

Well, popular television and film personality, Tabassum, who happens to be Arun's sister-in-law also shared some of the gems from his golden days. You will be surprised to see Arun Govil's younger days black and white pictures.

Hum shukraguzar hain @PrakashJavdekar ji ke jinhone #Ramayan ko phir se dd pe dikhane ka faisla kiya hai,iska sabse bada fayda ye hai ke younger generation ko bhi ye pata chalega ke Ramayan kya hai meri khushkismati hai ke #Ramayan ka Ram #arungovil mera devar hai #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/SOe14U4K6e — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) March 27, 2020

It surely took us all on a nostalgia trip to the 90s and that too on a perfect Saturday afternoon!

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' started from March 28, 2020. One episode is telecast in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively. Besides Ramayan, another epic saga BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' too has made a comeback to television screens and is telecast on DD Bharti.