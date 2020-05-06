हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramayan

Ramayan fans cried watching these scenes from 'Uttar Ramayan' - Check tweets

Ramayan's re-telecast once again got the spotlight on the actors who played key roles in it.

Ramayan fans cried watching these scenes from &#039;Uttar Ramayan&#039; - Check tweets
New Delhi: Ramanand Sagar's epic show 'Ramayan' became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers, as per data shared by Doordarshan (DD) which re-telecasted the epic series amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic show has a massive fan base and this is just a proof of it. Ramayan's re-telecast once again got the spotlight on the actors who played key roles in it.

After the re-telecast got over some time back, 'Uttar Ramayan' began and it has also gained massive popularity. A few days back, when the finale episode of 'Uttar Ramayan' aired, fans broke down while watching a few scenes and flooded the internet with the screenshots. Take a look: 

Viewers loved the Luv-Kush singing song and hug while others lamented the agony of Devi Sita in the scene when she surrenders to Mother Earth. 

'Ramayan' received so much love from the audiences back in the late 80s and early 90s that even today, when the government decided to re-telecast it amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak - the show has topped TRPs. 

Besides Ramayan, another epic saga BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' too has made a comeback to television screens and is telecast on DD Bharti. It has received equal love and appreciation from the viewers. 

'Uttar Ramayan' began from April 19, 2020, Sunday on Doordarshan National. The show was first telecast 32 years back on 30 July 1988.

