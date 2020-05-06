Ramayan fans cried watching these scenes from 'Uttar Ramayan' - Check tweets

New Delhi: Ramanand Sagar's epic show 'Ramayan' became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers, as per data shared by Doordarshan (DD) which re-telecasted the epic series amid the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic show has a massive fan base and this is just a proof of it. Ramayan's re-telecast once again got the spotlight on the actors who played key roles in it.

After the re-telecast got over some time back, 'Uttar Ramayan' began and it has also gained massive popularity. A few days back, when the finale episode of 'Uttar Ramayan' aired, fans broke down while watching a few scenes and flooded the internet with the screenshots. Take a look:

Viewers loved the Luv-Kush singing song and hug while others lamented the agony of Devi Sita in the scene when she surrenders to Mother Earth.

And this episode has my heart

Sabko emotional he kar dia tha #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/jmyfeBMHtp — suvarna gupta (@suvi_199) May 1, 2020

What a beautiful song felt like sitting in there.... #luvkush beautiful #Ramayan flash back pic.twitter.com/eTe5Ms1UCI — Vivek Birla (@vb_birla2001) May 1, 2020

One of the best episode The last half an hour beautiful performance of Luv - Kush telling everybody what hardship Mata Sita has faced & confessing dt they're Ram's son, is one of d best scene i've witnessed on small screen Goosebumps & Tears#UttarRamayan #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/oFgie7hEjC — Puja Agarwal (@puja23pu) May 1, 2020

Every girl has once wished this what Sita mata has asked Dharti mata to take her with herself as it’s enough giving proof and being insulted!!#Ramayan #SitaNavami pic.twitter.com/jVagsQ5781 — Prafull Ranjan️ (@PrafullSRanjan) May 2, 2020

This scene made me emotional wherein father embracing their children #Ramayan #Ramayan_TheGloryOfIndia pic.twitter.com/mSgUrpERau — Yashika dwivedi (@YashiTrivedi3) May 2, 2020

Last hug for lav kush!!and we are missing this epic celebration #UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/1tRu5y5rWW — Harish (@Harish17139016) May 2, 2020

'Ramayan' received so much love from the audiences back in the late 80s and early 90s that even today, when the government decided to re-telecast it amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak - the show has topped TRPs.

Besides Ramayan, another epic saga BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' too has made a comeback to television screens and is telecast on DD Bharti. It has received equal love and appreciation from the viewers.

'Uttar Ramayan' began from April 19, 2020, Sunday on Doordarshan National. The show was first telecast 32 years back on 30 July 1988.