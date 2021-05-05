हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramayan

Ramayan's Ravana is alive! Laxman aka Sunil Lahri quashes Arvind Trivedi's death rumours

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lord Laxman on Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan quashed all these death rumours. 

Ramayan&#039;s Ravana is alive! Laxman aka Sunil Lahri quashes Arvind Trivedi&#039;s death rumours

New Delhi: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has turned out to be a fan favourite across all generations. Recently, rumours of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi's death, who played the iconic larger-than-life role of Ravana on the show, started doing the rounds. This created a panic among his fans. However, it turned out to be a death hoax. 

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lord Laxman on Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan quashed all these death rumours. He took to his social media handle and wrote: Aajkal Koi Na Koi Buri Khabar sunane Ko milati Hai carona ki vajah se, Upar Se Arvind Trivedi ji (Ravan) ki jhuthi khabar, Meri Prathna Hai jhuthi afwah failane Walon se kripya Karke Is Tarah ki khabar na failaye... Bhagwan ki Daya se Arvind ji theek hain aur Prathna Karta Hun Ki Bhagwan unhen sadaiv Swasth rakhen

Along with the note, he also shared a picture with him.

Amid the COVID-19 scare and rising cases in the country, several rumours have been floating around. 

Earlier, the death hoax of singer Lucky Ali and veteran actress Meenakshi Sheshadri also sprung up on internet - and thankfully both are hale and hearty in their respective places. 

Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramyan’ was re-telecast on TV after over 30 years amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. It shattered all records and became the world's most-watched show. 

Doordarshan decided to re-run 'Ramayan' episodes on public demand. When it was telecast for the first time, the show broke all records of popularity, and later, it repeated its history yet again.

 

