हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramayan

Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's old pic with PM Narendra Modi, LK Advani goes viral!

In 2019, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'.  

Ramayan&#039;s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia&#039;s old pic with PM Narendra Modi, LK Advani goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The 'Ramayan' days are back and how! The nation is loving it and is glued to their TV screens again watching the epic unfold after many years. The decision to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' amongst various other old shows has been welcomed by fans, who are in awe of the actors who worked in such popular shows. 

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala aka Mata Sita from 'Ramayan' is a popular celebrity on social media but not many know that she began her political journey in the early 90s. She won Lok Sabha elections from Baroda constituency in 1991 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

She recently went down the memory lane and shared a major throwback picture from her political days when she met veteran political leader LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As soon as she tweeted the black and white picture, fans poured all the love on social media. 

Dipika acted in several TV shows and movies in her illustrious career but it was playing Devi Sita which made her a household name and showered her with superstardom. 

In 2019, she was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'.

 

Tags:
RamayanDipika ChikhliaSitaLord RamRamanand SagarNarendra ModiPM ModiLK Advaniviral pic
Next
Story

LF thanks viewers as channel continues to rank #1 in Food & Lifestyle Category, Digital Platform rises to 3.2 mn users
Corona Meter
  • 10815Confirmed
  • 1190Discharged
  • 353Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Corona 50: Watch top news stories of the nation related to Coronavirus