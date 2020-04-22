Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia's unseen pic with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee goes viral!

New Delhi: The epic show 'Ramayan' took over television in the past few days like none! Amid lockdown, watching the amazing 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' looks like a nostalgia trip which everyone is enjoying. The decision to re-telecast Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' amongst various other old shows has been welcomed by fans, who are in awe of the actors who worked in such popular shows.

The lead actress of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who played Devi Sita on the show is an avid social media user, who is now interacting with fans on a regular basis and posting interesting stuff. After sharing an old picture with stalwart political leaders like LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipika has posted yet another treasure on Twitter.

This time, she shared a picture of hers with former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The unseen picture brings back her beautiful memories as she had the privilege of meeting a seasoned Indian politician. Check it out here:

Memories A great man I was blessed to met @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/rBEoJrpOqY — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) April 18, 2020

Some of you may not know that Dipika Chikhlia began her political journey in the early 90s. She won Lok Sabha elections from Baroda constituency in 1991 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Dipika acted in several TV shows and movies in her illustrious career but it was playing Devi Sita which made her a household name and showered her with superstardom.

In 2019, she was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'.