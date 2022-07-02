MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to return to the silver screen four years after his last outing 'Sanju' with the upcoming period actioner 'Shamshera', harbours the dream of essaying a negative character.

The actor expressed his wish to do so and spoke about his love for the bad boys of Hindi cinema, the towering villains who make the hero bigger, in the third episode of 'RK Tapes', a special promotional video series.

The actor listed out some of his favourite on-screen villains -- the iconic Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh in 'Sholay', Amrish Puri as Mogambo in 'Mr. India', Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena in 'Agneepath', Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat' and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Darr'.

"We invariably side with the hero," Ranbir said in the video. "But if there was no villain for the hero to show his heroism, how would a hero be a hero? I have a dream that once I will do a negative role and people will tell their kids `so jaa, so jaa nahi toh Ranbir aa jayega`!"

He added: "As our cinema evolves, the villain`s character too is becoming more and more complex and interesting. I`m looking forward to the bad guys we are yet to watch, to the actors who will scare us out of our seats and to the villains that will redefine evil."

'Shamshera', which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, has been directed by Karan Malhotra and has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of YRF.

The trilingual film is arriving in cinemas on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

