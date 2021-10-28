Raqesh Bapat shares mushy photo with Shamita Shetty, her sister Shilpa Shetty reacts!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat is missing his fellow contestant and ladylove Shamita Shetty. The two grew fond of each other on the Karan Johar hosted reality show and Raqesh would often be seen hugging and kissing Shamita. The two were even spotted on dates after coming out of the reality show. However, Raqesh is now missing the ‘Mohabbatein’ actress as she is a contestant in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15.

Sharing a photo of himself with Shamita on his social media platforms, Raqesh wrote, “Missing vibes #ShaRa @shamitashetty_official,” with a red heart emoji. In the picture, Shamita can be leaning on Raqesh’s shoulder. The photo garnered immense love from the new couple’s fans and Shamita’s family too seemed to approve of her budding romance.

Shamita’s elder sister, actress Shilpa Shetty liked the post shared by Raqesh. Earlier, when Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty visited her inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, she appreciated Raqesh and called him a true ‘gentleman’.

‘ShaRa’ - a term used by the couple’s fans, want Raqesh to enter Bigg Boss 15. “Awwww we too miss you two together on screen #Shara”, while another wrote, “You have choice not to miss her pls think about it Raqesh we are all there to support you”. “he really loves you...all day she talks about you,” commented a third user.

Raqesh and Shamita have openly admitted of being really fond of each other but are for now taking things slow. Earlier when a fan asked Raqesh about his relationship status with Shamita, he responded, “It’s slow and steady. We have spent some time together, but not a lot of time, we need to know each other more, and I’m sure she does. I don’t want to rush into anything. In matters like these, you need to deal with the heart in the right place. Let’s see where it goes. We will put an effort. We like each other, we are great friends, hopefully when something happens, you will know.”