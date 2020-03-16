हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai shares new look from 'Naagin 4', thanks fans for warm response

In the pictures, Rashami Desai is all decked up as a bride in a pretty pink and green lehenga set. She plays a character called Shalakha in 'Naagin 4'.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@imrashamidesai

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai, who is all set to play a character called Shalakha in 'Naagin 4', treated her fans to her new look from the hit TV show and thanked everyone for their warm response. In the pictures, Rashami is all decked up as a bride in a pretty pink and green lehenga set. 

"Thank you so much for such a warm welcome and for all your lovely wishes. Grateful and how," read the caption of one of her posts while for another post, she wrote, "Aa chuki hoon mein, Shalakha ban kar."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Over the weekend, Rashami had announced her entry in 'Naagin 4' with a teaser. "And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new and venture into the mystical world of Naagin! You've seen me and loved me as Tapasya, as Shorvori, and now I'm bringing forth to you a new side of me with this new show! Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all for my new project," she wrote.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 4' is one of the top-rated shows on television. This is the fourth season of the supernatural franchise, which earlier starred Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin besides others. 

Rashami was last seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', which was won by Sidharth Shukla. 

Rashami Desai
