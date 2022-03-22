हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai to enter Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp? Here’s what the actress has to say!

Popular television actress Rashami Desai has denied all the rumours going around of her entry in Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.

Rashami Desai to enter Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp? Here’s what the actress has to say!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Rashami Desai has denied all the rumours going around of her entry in Kangana Ranaut's fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'.

The actress who was also seen in 'Bigg Boss 15' as of now has shown no interest in joining the fearless reality show. She was rumoured to join the show as a 16th contestant.

 

She says: "This is to set the record straight, that contrary to reports, I am not joining 'Lock Upp' as a contestant. I have done a similar format show with 'Bigg Boss 15' and I am quite happy with my current commitments. But a full-time association to the show is not what I am currently looking at."

But, of course the actress says that she can appear on the show as a guest.

 

"Yes, if there is a guest appearance I am asked to make, I would love to do so for my fans. I would like if speculations around me joining 'Lock Upp' are verified before being written about. But there are a lot of exciting things I am working on, so stay tuned."

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rashami DesaiKangana RanautenterLock UpprubbishesrumoursBigg Boss 15 fame star
Next
Story

Lock Upp Day 22 written updates: Sara Khan BLASTS at ex-hubby Ali Mercchant after he says she was 'unable to settle'

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Who is Swami Sivananda?