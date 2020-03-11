हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rashami Desai's first look from 'Naagin 4' out

Many videos are right now doing the rounds on the Internet in which Rashami is seen shooting a Holi sequence for the daily soap. She looks gorgeous in white saree.

Pic source: IANS

Mumbai: After entertaining the audience with her stint on "Bigg Boss 13", actress Rashami Desai is now all set to be seen in the popular ongoing TV serial, "Naagin 4". The first look of Rashamai's character in the show is out.

Many videos are right now doing the rounds on the Internet in which the actress is seen shooting a Holi sequence for the daily soap. She looks gorgeous in white saree.

It is reported that Rashami has replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in the show. Rashami and Jasmin had earlier shared screen space in "Dil Se Dil Tak".

