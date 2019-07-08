close

Nachiyarpuram

Real life couple Rachita-Dinesh pair up for Zee Tamil's 'Nachiyarpuram'

Rachita, of the Saravanan Meenakshi fame plays the role of Jyothi, an advocate and Karthik is a sweet shop owner played by Dinesh.

Real life couple Rachita-Dinesh pair up for Zee Tamil&#039;s &#039;Nachiyarpuram&#039;

Zee Tamil is known to be a treasure-trove of plots that are differential, entertaining, instill hope and give its audiences a reason to look at each day in a new way. Taking this oath forward, the channel is back with yet another unique story.

Unfolding against the rural backdrop of the scenic Western Ghats, "Nachiyarpuram'' is a tale of a forbidden love story between two families that were estranged generations ago owing to an issue that began with a love marriage. It traces the journey of a young couple Karthik and Jyothi, belonging to two contrasting families who fight for their love against all odds. The show is shot in the vicinity of Srivalliputur and around the famous Andal Kovil, which is a catalyst in shaping the storyline.

Rachita, of the Saravanan Meenakshi fame plays the role of Jyothi, an advocate and Karthik is a sweet shop owner played by Dinesh. Conceptualized by Dinesh, Nachiyarpuram marks the very first time where he will be pairing up with his wife Rachitha.  Apart from the leads, Vadivukarasi plays a pivotal role in the story with Deepa, Venkat, Ashwin Karthi and Premi forming the rest of the star cast.

With the launch of Nachiyarpuram on the 8th of July at 8 pm, Kandukonden Kandukonden will now be aired at 6.30 pm and Poove Poochoodava will be aired at 7.30 pm.

Tune-in to Zee Tamil & Zee Tamil HD at 8 pm to go on a journey of love with Dinesh and Rachita.

 

