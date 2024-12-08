Rekha Playfully Roasts Kapil Sharma’s English Skills With Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic Dialogues On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Veteran actress Rekha brought her charm and humor to The Great Indian Kapil Show, leaving the audience in splits as she poked fun at Kapil Sharma using one of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogues. The legendary actress appeared on the show Saturday night, sharing anecdotes, life lessons, and a delightful dose of humor.

During the episode, Rekha revealed that she inherited her impeccable sense of style from her mother and humorously hinted at her ageless beauty. "I’m 17 years old," she teased, adding, "Did you hear me properly? I said I’m 17!" The actress then lightened the mood further by introducing a rare English phrase, leaving Kapil baffled.

Rekha quipped, "Jokes apart, that’s my warped-up sense of humor," before asking Kapil if he understood the phrase. When Kapil admitted his confusion, she seized the opportunity to tease him, saying, "You should have learned English by now." Kapil defended himself, stating he had made progress, but Rekha hilariously interrupted, reciting Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue from Namak Halaal: “I know, I know, you can talk English, you can walk English.” Kapil responded with his own wit, calling her English "a bit expensive," to which Rekha cheekily replied, "I’m also learning expensive Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi."

The episode was filled with laughter and memorable moments. Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover dressed up as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, delivering a hilarious act that had Rekha in stitches. Kiku Sharda added to the fun, appearing as Umrao Jaan. Rekha even took center stage, singing for the audience and dancing with Krushna, who hilariously mimicked Amitabh Bachchan.

The entertaining episode is now streaming on Netflix, showcasing Rekha’s timeless charisma and her playful chemistry with Kapil Sharma and his team.