Rekha Reveals She Watches KBC Regularly, Says 'Mujhe Ek Ek Dialogue Yaad Hai' On The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood legend Rekha will make a stunning appearance, gracing the stage with her iconic presence. The diva, known for her timeless beauty, dons a Banarasi silk saree paired with exquisite jewelry, radiating elegance as she enters the set.

As Rekha made her entrance, host Kapil Sharma couldn't help but express his admiration. "Rekha ma'am, your charm is truly unmatched. People look up to you for inspiration," Kapil said, acknowledging her enduring influence in the industry.

During the show, Kapil shared an amusing memory from his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He recalled, "When we went to KBC, Bachchan sahab asked my mother, 'Deviji, what did you feed him to raise him?' To which Rekha quickly replied, 'Dal roti,' while kapil said the same.

Rekha then added, "Mujhse puchiye na, mujhe ek ek dialogue yaad hai."

The episode also showcased Rekha's lighter side as she recited a romantic shayari and was caught in a hilarious moment when she fell off the sofa, laughing uncontrollably.

In the previous episode, Bollywood veterans Shakti Kapoor, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey brought the house down with laughter. A touching reunion between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda also took place, with Govinda humorously recalling, "He was talking nonsense. A few days ago, when I was shot, Krushna was in tears. Now he's cracking jokes about a leg piece. He's quite the character!"

Stay tuned for more laughter and fun in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show!