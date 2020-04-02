Rekindling Nostalgia: TV Classics make a comeback on Zee Bangla

In today's environment, we know that Social Distancing and the simple behavioural change of staying at home and reducing public contact can help curb the spread of COVID-19. In such a time, television has stepped in to keep up with the viewer's daily dose of entertainment.

Spreading cheer while adding a bit of nostalgia to our regular 'TV Time', starting March 30, Zee Bangla has brought back some of its iconic shows - Ek Akasher Niche, Agnipariksha, Amar Durga, Dweep Jwele Jai, Bhootu, Goyenda Ginni, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Mirakkel in order to keep its viewers entertained.

Zee Bangla has always put its consumer at the centre of everything and has been successful in delivering the entertainment needs of the wide Bengali diaspora for last 20 years. It listened to the consumer voice of bringing back some of the Channel's milestone shows from 20 years in terms of both fiction and non-fiction. Zee Bangla is hopeful that the cult shows will surely bring back strong nostalgic values and take viewers back in their good old days and enhance quality family time and help them sail through this difficult phase.

The channel has realigned their programming with the relaunch of a series of path-breaking and iconic shows of yesteryear's, which will present the families with an opportunity to relive memories, subsequently striking a happy conversation among the family members. The same has been envisaged as an extension of their “20 Ke Kurnish” campaign, a yearlong campaign which was launched by Zee Bangla last year to celebrate its glorious 20 years.

The selection of shows was based on requests received from the Channel's audience for a consistently long time. In response to a recent post by Zee Bangla on social media, these shows not only emerged as the most nominated but also underlined their relevance even today. These shows have recrafted the Bangla TV industry, with their progressive content and unique storytelling, making the audiences crave for them even after so many years.

This is how the list looks like. Catch them every day on Zee Bangla.

Stay safe and stay in. Let Zee Bangla deliver the entertainment to you!