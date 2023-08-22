trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652342
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
REMO D'SOUZA

Remo D'Souza Gets Emotional On Hip Hop India Sets, Shares Heartfelt Message

Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza is currently seen as a judge on the dance show 'Hip Hop India'.

Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 07:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Remo D'Souza Gets Emotional On Hip Hop India Sets, Shares Heartfelt Message Remo D'Souza Gets Emotional (Pic: Instagram)

New Delhi: Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza strongly believes that the enthusiasm of the new generation of actors is to be praised for the evolution of dance in the Hindi film industry.

Remo shared a heartfelt message about his journey as a Hip Hop dancer. He revealed that Hip Hop was the reason why he began his dance career in the 1980s, while he was living in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He said the first thing that he learned from the dance form is that it is more than just dance, it is freedom.

He said: "Ye Hip Hop kisike baap ki jaagir nahi hai, jab maine bollywood aur choreography me apna career shuru kiya toh Hip Hop mere andar kahi kone me chup gaya tha, bahut saalo baad wo us kone se nikal kar wapas aaya hai Hip Hop India ke wajah se and I am learning here every day."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

Remo and Nora Fatehi are currently seen as judges in the show 'Hip Hop India'. The show has gathered participants from across the country and provided them with a platform to display their talent.

The dance reality show is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train