Republic Day: Happu Singh, Sakina Mirza and other &TV artists salute the undying spirit of frontline worker and jawans

New Delhi: Happy Republic Day! Each year since 1950, 26th January is celebrated as the Republic Day in India. On this day the Indian Constitution came into effect and marked full sovereignty of Indians over themselves. On this glorious day, &TV artists salute the undying spirit of every frontline worker and our jawans. From Happu Singh, Manmohan Tiwari to Sandha Gupta, here’s what the celebrities who play these popular characters have to say.

Tej Sapru (Prajapati Daksh, Baal Shiv)

“I feel India is the only country which truly defines unity in diversity. Republic Day represents the spirit of free India, and I wish everyone a Happy Republic Day. On this occasion, let us take a pledge to not let the efforts of our brave freedom fighters go in vain and salute the resilience of our jawans serving and protecting the country and its border in harsh conditions. The same goes for all our frontline workers who have worked selflessly in saving lives during this pandemic,” shared Baal Shiv.

Ishita Ganguly (Sandhya Gupta, Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki)

Ishita Ganguly, who has recently joined &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki as Sandhya Gupta, said, “Republic Day always fills my heart with immense pride. I fondly remember my school days where we would gather in school assembly and sing patriotic songs. We also performed parades and sang the national anthem remembering the sacrifices of all the freedom fighters. There is no doubt our country is the greatest of all, and on this Republic Day, I urge everyone to strive to make it better.”

Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?)

“I love watching the Republic Day parade on television with my entire family. It is like our family ritual to watch it live on TV. The tableaus or jhankis of different states are fascinating and my all-time favourites. Our defence forces are the backbone of our country’s safety and security. Kudos to their undying spirit. I wish every citizen a very Happy Republic Day to everyone,” told Akansha.

Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan)

“Republic Day commemorates the process of establishment of the Indian constitution. On this day, I salute all our warriors and our frontline workers for their indomitable spirit, grit, and support in keeping us safe and secure. I wish everyone a Happy Republic Day.”

Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai)

Rohitashv Gour said “India is an epitome of diversity. It is a land of many languages, cultures, traditions and creeds. Republic Day reminds us of our freedom struggle and how the great freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to safeguard this country. It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to equality and fraternity for all, unity in diversity. I salute the freedom fighters and frontline warriors who have worked round the clock in saving lives and ensuring we are safe within our homes during this pandemic. Jai Hind!”