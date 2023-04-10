Rhea Chakraborty Turns 'Gang Leader' For MTV Roadies Season 19- Watch

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty is all set to make homecoming at MTV as she gets couped in to become the Gang Leader at the popular reality show MTV Roadies Season 19. The actress started her career from the channel and now finally completes a full circle by sitting on the judge panel of this esteemed show. This comes across as an exciting news for the actress to explore new tangents of the entertainment world.

Talking about being a part of MTV Roadies Season 19, Gang Leader Rhea Chakraborty shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”

With Rhea Chakraborty turning into a Gang Leader for this show, she is clearly turning into #rheanew. This new, much bolder and much fierce version of her is a proof that she is climbing a ladder high in her career. Meanwhile, stay tuned to know more about her new ventures and projects.