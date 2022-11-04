topStoriesenglish
RIP Rani: 5 Times Tina Datta and her pets gave us pawwdorable moments!

Locked up in Colors' top reality show, the actress got shocking news about her dear pet Rani’s demise. Hearing this, Tina broke down. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16’s contestant Tina Datta has been an avid pet lover. And being a pet parent, she has always shared cute moments with her furry friends on several occasions. 

Locked up in Colors' top reality show, the actress got shocking news about her dear pet Rani’s demise. Hearing this, Tina broke down. Remembering Rani, here curating 5 times Datta and her doggies gave us pawwdorable moments.

Deep condensing conversations:

 

Pet lovers will agree how relaxing and stress-free it is talking to animals… They’re good listeners! And we bet they will condense your mood.

Bruno-Rani are indeed photogenic

 

Not every animal is camera-friendly, but Bruno and Rani have that quality… Enjoying their day out with Tinzi and relaxing ha!

Playful, Cheerful, gives the best hugs

 

These furry babies would end up making you play with them for hours and trust us, you won’t be tired… What to say of hugs, the best ones… 

A purrfect Family photo

 

Staying away from family, Bruno and Rani have been her support system, being with Tina through her thick and thin, indeed, calls for the perfect Family picture.

Tina and Bruno’s jamming sessions 

 

We’ve seen them play, run, dance, hug; but this singing video melts our hearts. How wonderfully is Bruno jamming with Tina… We see the talent!

Bigg BossBigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 Tina DattaTina DattaTina Datta dogsTina Datta Rani

