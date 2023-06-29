Roadies Season 19: Gautam Gulati's BTS Pics From The Sets Are Here

New Delhi: Actor and Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati is once again captivating the hearts of his fans with his undeniable talent and on-screen charisma in another one of India's top reality shows - MTV Roadies season 19. Recently, he was spotted on the sets where he has taken on the role of a team leader, alongside fellow judges Rhea Chakraborty and Sonu Sood as unseen pictures of BTS were released. The trio was captured in picturesque surroundings on the hills, visibly enjoying each other's company and sharing a remarkable camaraderie.

Gautam Gulati's addition to the show as a team leader has received an overwhelming response, as viewers appreciate his versatility and his ability to bring out the best in his gang members.

These unseen pictures not only provide a glimpse into the scenic beauty of the location but also serve as a testament to the strong bond between Gautam, Rhea, and Sonu.

Gautam Gulati's journey from Bigg Boss winner to becoming a prominent figure in MTV Roadies season 19 showcases his ability to connect with the audience. As the season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more of Gautam's brilliance and moments shared among the judges.