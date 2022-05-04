Mumbai: TV actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to be part of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The new season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading towards Cape Town for the new adventure and some exceptional stunts.

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina is all excited to be part of the show and facing the challenges, as she says: "I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'."

She adds: "I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour."

Arjun Bijlani was the winner in the last season and Rubina is hopeful that she will be winning this season. Rubina’s husband and actor Abhinav Shukla also participated last year in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.