Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik hits out at netizen for badly morphing her photo from her debut days

'Shakti' actress Rubina lost her cool on a social media user for sharing her badly morphed photo, and wrote, the person must have been badly beaten down in life to do something of this sort.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik is known to be a firebrand. The 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress has several times made it headlines for her outspoken nature. Rubina has been a target of trolls for her weight issue ever since she recovered from COVID-19, and the lady gave back to haters in her usual style everytime. Now the actress is once again in the news for the same reason. This time, it happened after she found out that a social media user badly edited one of her images.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the particular image and gave a befitting response to the netizen, writing, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life." The fan-edited post features Rubina's throwback picture, and it's captioned as, "The struggle is real." 

Rubina's reply clearly indicated that she got irked by the edited image.

Meanwhile, the photo shared by the user showed her from her debut days when she was crowned as Miss Shimla. 

Speaking on the work front, Rubina, who was last seen in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', has bagged her first Bollywood movie, 'Ardh'. The film also has Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. In the movie poster, we could see her in a saree looking at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel of Mumbai. 

In the past, Rubina Dilaik has done shows like 'Choti Bahu' where she played Radha. Well, we love the actress for how she takes a stand for herself, every time!

