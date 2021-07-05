हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is 'longing for a vacation', raises temperature in stunning aqua-blue bikini! - See pic

On Sunday (July 4), TV actress Rubina Dilaik, known for her impeccable style, set the internet on fire with her latest picture in an aqua blue bikini clicked by her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik is &#039;longing for a vacation&#039;, raises temperature in stunning aqua-blue bikini! - See pic
File photo

New Delhi: TV actress Rubina Dilaik, known for her impeccable style, recently set the internet on fire with her latest picture in an aqua blue bikini and the stunning photo was clicked than none other than her hubby Abhinav Shukla. On Sunday, the Bigg Boss 14 winner took to Instagram to share the picture and captioned it saying, "Longing for a vacation, a beach and (bikini emoji) n some (camera emoji) by @ashukla09". 

In the picture, Dilaik is seen wearing an aqua blue bikini with light golden embellishments. She's seen looking down as she climbs down the ladder into the swimming pool. The actress is seen flaunting her washboard abs and paired her stunning bikini with stylish jewellery. 

Check out her post:

 

Rubina Dilaik's close friend Nikki Tamboli took to the comments section to shower the actress with compliments. She commented fire emojis to accurately represent how Rubina's picture raised temperatures.

She made her television debut in 2008 with 'Chotti Bahu' and since then has been part of various shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah', 'Jeannie Aur Juju' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

The actress is also the winner of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14, where her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla also participated as a contestant.

