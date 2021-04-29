Rubina Dilaik reveals 'someone trying to login my Instagram', schools hacker amid pandemic!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner and a popular face of the TV industry, Rubina Dilaik shared with her fans that someone tried to hack her Instagram account. Known for her straightforward attitude and not mincing any words, the 'Shakti' actress slammed her haters.

Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram and wrote: "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through."

She captioned it, "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste."

After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has been basking in the success and is getting new projects. Recently, she was seen with her husband and TV actor Abhinav Shukla in a music video 'Marjaneya', which was sung by Neha Kakkar. The video received rave reviews from the fans and critics. Abhinav was also a contestant in BB 14 along with his wife but he couldn't make it up to the finale.

On the work front, Rubina is back on her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Lately, the actor has been sharing a lot of photos and videos from the sets of the show.