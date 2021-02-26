Rubina Dilaik stuns in golden saree in fresh photo with Bigg Boss 14 trophy

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik on Friday (February 26) recalled her big moment of winning the trophy in the Bigg Boss grand finale.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the picture in which she can be seen pouting with her eyes closed and holding the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. But what stands out in the picture is her shimmery golden saree. Rubina, who looks gorgeous in the picture, soon set the internet ablaze with her post.

Take a look at the pic:

‘Choti Bahu’ fame Rubina Dilaik had earlier posted a group photo including her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, her parents and sister Jyotika Dilaik and Rahul Mahajan celebrating her Bigg Boss win. She wrote alongside the picture, “These smiles are my greatest victories @ashukla09 @jyotikadilaik @therahulmahajan.”

Meanwhile, in another post, Rubina posted a video of her wearing a black sequined mask. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Getting used to wearing mask all the time.”

The ‘Bigg Boss 14’ grand finale was held on February 21 and was hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Rubina beat singer Rahul Vaidya to win the trophy.