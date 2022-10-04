Rupali Ganguly recreates her popular dialogue from 'Anupamaa' on stage with Falguni Pathak- WATCH

New Delhi: Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly recently visited one of Mumbai's biggest Navratri celebrations hosted by none other than dandiya and Garba queen Falguni Pathak!

The crowd was pleasantly surprised by Rupali's surprise entry on stage to join Falguni Pathak for some light Garba.

Falguni even requested Rupali to recreate her current iconic trending dialogue 'Mein Ghumu Phiru Naachu Gaun', which Rupali happily obliged. Falguni claimed to also be Rupali's big fan and a fan of Anupama.

Both ladies took the stage by storm with their Garba moves and made the evening a memorable one. Rupali Ganguly and Falguni Pathak coming together for Navratri night became a celebration in itself, and these pictures of them enjoying the festivities together are proof!