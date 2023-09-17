Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Kartik Krishnamurthy’s Special Voice Gets Him A Himesh Reshammiya Song

New Delhi: One of the most popular singing reality shows - 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is back and how! The new edition of the iconic TV show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host this time around.

The show started off on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the top 12 of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. A few participants indeed captivated the judges with their distinct voices and passion for singing.

In a first, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is providing chances to a few selected contestants to release their singles even before the season ends. Their singles will be released on Zee Music Company’s YouTube Channel.

In the upcoming grand premiere episode, contestant Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy, who is suffering from Autism and battles communication issues, successfully captivated the audience with his remarkable rendition of the song 'Kesariya'.

Kartik delivered an awe-inspiring performance that impressed one and all. In an amazing turn of events, music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya offered Kartik the opportunity to record a song in his studio.

Himesh Reshammiya said, "Kartik, you are a rare and precious singer. Your voice has a divine quality that cannot be explained; whenever you sing, you touch the hearts of those who listen. Every time you sing, everyone’s attention gets drawn towards you, and I must admit, I'm one of those who's profoundly moved by your voice, Kartik. Your talent has inspired me greatly. I want to invite you and your parents to my studio next week to record my upcoming song. Congratulations, Kartik; your debut track will be recorded within a week and released in just a month, and I will compose it myself that will complement your unique voice."

While Kartik's performance was indeed remarkable in the episode, brace yourself for the mesmerizing talent of the other contestants who also delivered outstanding performances during the grand premiere episode.

