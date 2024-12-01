New Delhi: Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa continues to dazzle viewers with its perfect blend of talent, entertainment, and inspiration every weekend. As the competition heats up, audiences across the nation eagerly support their favorite contestants, witnessing their growth from raw talent to refined performers under the guidance of mentors Sachin-Jigar, Sachet-Parampara, and Guru Randhawa. The musical brilliance of these contestants never ceases to amaze both the mentors and fans alike.

This weekend’s special episode promises even more excitement, featuring the legendary actress Asha Parekh as a guest, adding to the anticipation. During the episode's shoot, all contestants gave their best performances to impress the mentors and the special guest, but it was Ujwal’s soulful rendition of Arziyan that truly captivated everyone.

Following Ujwal’s powerful performance, mentor Jigar Saraiya was left in awe, praising the contestant for his extraordinary ability to connect with the divine through his music. Jigar compared Ujwal’s voice to a spiritual experience, remarking how it could transport listeners to a higher realm. He shared that listening to Ujwal’s devotional songs brings him peace and comfort, even offering solace during tough times.

Jigar remarked, “Every time I hear you sing a devotional song, it truly transcends the stage. When you sing a Ganpati bhajan, I can feel Bappa’s presence before me. When you sing for Mata Rani, it feels as though she is right here. Today, your performance took me to a whole new place. Honestly, I sleep very peacefully after listening to these devotional songs. On days when I feel low, I instinctively want to hear your voice because I know it will uplift me instantly. You are an extraordinary person, deeply connected to the divine, and that pure connection shines through every note you sing.”

Jigar’s heartfelt praise is a testament to the power of Ujwal’s performance, which continues to leave a lasting impact on all who hear it.

