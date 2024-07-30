Saajha Sindoor Actress Sangita Ghosh Opens Up On Taking ‘Challenging Roles’

New Delhi: With a career spanning over two decades, Ghosh has consistently impressed audiences with her talent and adaptability.

Ghosh expressed her excitement about playing varied roles, including her latest character in the drama, saying "I've loved playing every character I've been given. My latest role was in a fantasy drama where I played a negative character who could fly—something that isn't possible in real life. In Sun Neo’s Saajha Sindoor, I play a stepmother with grey shades, which is quite different from the roles I’ve done before. It was a lot of fun and exciting."

Sangita emphasised that the real challenge for her as an actor lies in taking on roles that are vastly different from her personality. She continues, “For me, the real challenge as an actor is taking on roles that are very different from who I am. Imagining and bringing these unique characters to life is what makes acting special for me" she continues

The actress also reflected on the significant changes she has witnessed in the industry over the years, which have helped her balance her work and personal life. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with experienced professionals, learning from them and broadening her experience.

Saajha Sindoor, airing on Sun Neo every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, tells the story of Phooli, a young woman who becomes an unmarried widow when her groom dies on her wedding day, and her journey as she faces various challenges. The show features a talented cast, including Ghosh, Sahil Uppal, Neelu Vaghela, and Krutika Desai, offering a captivating portrayal of emotions and relationships set against the backdrop of Rajasthan's aristocracy.