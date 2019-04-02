हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aashka Goradia

Sabbatical from fiction TV wasn't planned: Aashka Goradia

The "Naagin" actress had participated in the dance-based show "Nach Baliye" in 2017. 

Sabbatical from fiction TV wasn&#039;t planned: Aashka Goradia

Mumbai: Actress Aashka Goradia, who was juggling between hosting and her beauty business, says taking a two-year break from fiction shows wasn't a planned move.

The "Kkusum" actress will play Satrupa, the queen of seven colours, in producer Ekta Kapoor's show "Dayaan".

"The sabbatical from fiction wasn't planned but yes, I wanted to walk down a path I haven't already," Aashka said in a statement.

"With Satrupa, I am getting the opportunity to play seven characters in one. She's the queen of colours and with each colour, comes a different personality yet they are all intertwined to become one.

"Rarely does one get an opportunity as an actor to experiment with so many shades in one hence, Satrupa became mine." 

The "Naagin" actress had participated in the dance-based show "Nach Baliye" in 2017. 

 

Tags:
Aashka GoradiasatrupaAashka Goradia TV showsEkta Kapoor
Next
Story

Watch what happens when Anurag Kashyap-Sivamani miss out on their favourite English channels in ZEE's new #WhereIsMyChannel campaign

Must Watch

PT3M42S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues