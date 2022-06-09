हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahira Khan

Sadqay Tumhare: Mahira Khan to return to Indian screens with show on Zindagi

Pakistani serials returned ti Indian screen with Zindagi channel.

Sadqay Tumhare: Mahira Khan to return to Indian screens with show on Zindagi

New Delhi: Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in `Raees`, is once again set to connect with the Indian audience through her show `Sadqay Tumhare`.The 1980`s-set drama series, which originally premiered in 2014, will air in India on Zindagi on Thursday.

Excited to return to TV screen, Mahira said, "Sadqay Tumhare is a heartfelt, simple love story. Shano, is one of my favourite characters. She was other worldly, romantic and just pure love. It is a nostalgic moment to see the show, which is so close to my heart, return to television where it all started. I am excited to have this opportunity to connect with the Indian audience once again through Zindagi."

`Sadqay Tumhare` is written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin. It is a love story set in the 1980s.The project is based on experiences from the writer's life, narrating the story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano (Mahira) who are engaged very early in their life but lose contact for 10 years.

A village girl, Shano yearns to meet her fiance Khalil who is settled in the big city. Initially, Khalil is hesitant about his feelings for Shano considering now that he has better prospects in the city but he eventually falls in love with her. Mahira is also known for her TV show `Humsafar`, which also stars Fawad Khan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahira KhanSadqay TumhareAdnan MalikZindagiShanoKhalilPakistani dramas
Next
Story

Smart Jodi Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain win show, get Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Must Watch

Japan, NATO boost ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the China factor