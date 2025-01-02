Sagar Wahi Joins 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' Cast, Opens Up About His Role

New Delhi: As the New Year begins with renewed spiritis, actor Sagar Wahi kicks off the year as a new face for Sun Neo's 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', celebrated for his roles in the OTT show Madhuri Talkies and the film Panch Kriti: Five Elements, Wahi has joined the ensemble cast as 'Mayur.'

Adding a fun twist to the storyline, the actor recently shared intriguing insights about his entry into the show.

Talking about his character, Sagar said, “I play the role of Mayur in this show, and he’s a very entertaining character. While he’s serious and highly knowledgeable due to his extensive studies, he approaches life with humor and lightheartedness. No matter the problem, he solves it effortlessly. Mayur is fun-loving, but in real life, I am very different from him. Our personalities are completely opposite, yet I’m thoroughly enjoying this role.”

Describing about this challenging role in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, Wahi said, “As a theater artist, I love exploring something different, which is why I chose Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya—to try something new. I’ve also worked in a film where my character was so different that no one recognized it was me. Similarly, Mayur in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya is a completely distinct role.”

Sagar Wahi is all set to bring a unique charm as Mayur in the show. The series boasts a talented cast, including Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.

The show follows the journey of Vaishnavi, an orphan who finds strength and solace in her unwavering faith in Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Sneha Wagh), who serves as a maternal figure.

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing every Monday to Saturday at 7 PM on Sun Neo.