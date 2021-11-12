हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Saif Ali Khan tells Kapil Sharma he is scared of staying home, jokes 'might have more kids'

In The Kapil Sharma Show's latest promo, Saif Ali Khan joked that if stays at home for too long, he might end up having more kids which left everyone in splits.

Saif Ali Khan tells Kapil Sharma he is scared of staying home, jokes &#039;might have more kids&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In one of the latest promos of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, Saif Ali Khan jokingly said that he has been keeping himself busy with work as he feared that if he stayed home, he would end up having more kids.

Actors Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari were also present on the show as special guests to promote their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. 

After the star guests arrived, host Kapil Sharma made an observation about Saif's back-to-back projects this year such as 'Tandav', 'Bhoot Police', and now 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

He asked the actor if he is a workaholic or he's working extra after his family expanded after the birth of his second son.

However, the 'Bhoot Police' actor left everyone in splits when he said that he is scared of staying home as he might end up having more kids.

Take a look at the promo here:

 

The film has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in hit films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will release in theatres on November 19.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel of the 2005 blockbuster rom-com 'Bunty Aur Babli' starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. In the second part, 'Gully Boy's MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari are playing the lead roles.

