Sajid Khan to Gori Nagori, know more about 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants
- The first episode of `Bigg Boss Season 16` was premiered on Saturday, October 1.
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back on the small screen with the new season of his TV reality show `Bigg Boss`.
The first episode of `Bigg Boss Season 16` was premiered on Saturday, October 1. Take a look at the `Bigg Boss 16` Contestants list and their career profiles:
1. Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia
Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the leading actor in the Tv serial `Choti Sardarni` which received a lot of appreciation from the audience.
2. Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik is a Tajik Singer and rapper. He is the world`s smallest singer. He hails from Tajikistan and has a Youtube channel called Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.
3. Priyanka Chahra Choudhary
Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the leading face of Colors Tv`s romantic serial `Udariyaan`.
4. Ankit Gupta
Along with Priyanka, actor Ankit Gupta was the male lead actor of Colors Tv`s much popular show `Udariyaan`.
5. MC Stan
Pune-based Indian rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is known for his two albums `Insaan` and `Tadipaar`. He also collaborated with rapper Raftaar for a video.
6. Archana Gautam
Actor and politician Archana Gautam won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and Miss Bikini India in 2018. She has also worked in films like `Haseena Parker` and `Great Grand Masti`.
7. Gautam Singh Vig
Actor Gautam Vig is a popular television face and has worked in famous Tv serials like `Tantra`, `Ishq Subhan Allah` and `Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2`.
8. Shalin Bhanot
Actor Shalin Bhanot started his career with the MTV reality show `Roadies` in 2004 and emerged as the winner of the dance reality show `Nach Baliye 4` with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Later he was seen in `Naagin 4`.
9. Soundarya Sharma
The dentist turned actor Soundarya Sharma was a part of a much popular web series `Raktanchal` and Disney+ Hotstar`s recently released show `Karm Yuddh`.
10. Shiv Thakare
Actor Shiv Thakare started his career with MTVs `Roadies Rising` and `Antisocial`. We also won Season 2 of `Bigg Boss Marathi`.
11. Manya Singh
Actor and model Manya Singh emerged as Femina Miss India runner-up 2020 and was also a part of a few brand commercials.
12. Sumbul Touqeer
Another Tv actor in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer was popularly known for her portrayal in the show `Imlie` and also appeared in the music video `Ishq Ho Gaya`.
13. Gori Nagori
Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song `Le Photo Le` and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.
14. Tina Dutta
Actor Tina Dutta was a popular name in Indian households and was popularly known as Ichcha from Colors Tv much popular show `Uttaran`.
15. Sreejita De
Actor Sreejita De appeared in famous Tv serials like `Kasauti Zindagi Kay` and `Karam Apna Apna`. She became a famous household name when she portrayed the role of Mukta in `Uttaran`.
16. Sajid Khan
Famous Bollywood director Sajid Khan is known for his blockbuster hit films like `Heyy Baby`, `Housefull` and `Housefull 2`. He was one of the celebs who was accused in the Me Too movement.
The first episode of Salman Khan`s reality show started off on a Grand Scale. The show will be telecasted on Mon-Fri at 10 pm and Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm only on Colors Tv.
