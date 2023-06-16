Salman Khan Makes Grand Entry On Double-Decker Bus Ahead Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Premiere

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2' is all set to kick off with a bang from June 17 on JioCinema. Ahead of the premiere, Bollywood's iconic superstar Salman Khan made an over the top entry at the Bigg Boss OTT sets, setting the tone for the season.

Taking OTT literally, the 'Dabangg' actor was seen on top of a double-decker and grooving to the beats of the show's electrifying anthem 'Lagi Bagi', while posing for the shutterbugs in his inimitable charm and swag.

The second season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists. This season, viewers will have the power to directly engage with the show and influence its outcome, making it an immersive and interactive journey for all. With Salman Khan at the helm, audiences can expect his unmatched charm, humor, and straight-talking style to keep them hooked throughout the season.

It's show time! Gear up for an exhilarating season packed with drama, entertainment, and surprises from June 17 only on JioCinema, for free!