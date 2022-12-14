topStoriesenglish
Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 16’ stays in Top 3 most-liked Hindi TV Shows of the week list

According to this week’s research by Ormax media, Bigg Boss 16 is currently amongst the top 3 most-liked Hindi TV shows from 3 December to 9 December based on audience engagement.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bigg Boss has become India's most popular television reality show ever since megastar Salman Khan joined the cast as its host in 2010. According to this week’s research by Ormax media, the show is currently amongst the top 3 most-liked Hindi TV shows from 3 December to 9 December based on audience engagement.  

For 13 years of his presence in the show, Salman Khan has served as the face of Bigg Boss, India's most popular reality show. The moment the superstar's name was associated with the show, it undoubtedly sparked a rage amongst the audience, and to date, every year the viewers are excited to see more of him with a new season. The show is currently in its 16th season and continues to be the most-liked Hindi TV shows.    

The current season of Bigg Boss has celebrities like Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan among others. Recently, the first eliminated contestant of the show Sreejita De returned to as a wildcard and her rivalry with Tina Datta will further add to the excitement of the show.  

Apart from this, Salman Khan has kept the excitement of the audience intact about his upcoming 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' and Tiger 3. His fans are also eagerly waiting to watch him on the screens with yet another power-packed performance. 

