Salman Khan warns Umar Riaz, says ‘mujhe mere aggression mode mein mat laao’

In the recently released promo, Salman Khan can be seen bashing Umar Riaz for his ugly spat with Pratik Sehajpal infront of the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi.   

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. With more and more drama and fights in the house, the Salman Khan hosted Weekend Ka Vaar episode is finally here.

In the recently released promo, Salman can be seen bashing Umar Riaz for his behaviour and ugly spat with Pratik Sehajpal infront of the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the task given by the guests, Umar was asked to name the most irritating housemate of the house, to which he replies Pratik and later throws a bucket of dirt on him. He later continues saying that the latter has no identity of his own and in return, Pratik says that he feels he has identity crisis and is only known as Karan Kundra’s friend. There fight escalates when the former hears this and throws another bucket of dirt at him and the duo starts fighting infront of the guests. 

Salman can be seen scolding Umar and asking him not to bring him to his level and asks him to control his anger and not to repeat such behaviour ever again. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Weekend Ka Vaar will witness many guests making their way to the Bigg Boss house. 

For more updates related to Bigg Boss 15, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the freshly brewed content related to the show. 

 

