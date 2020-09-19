हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' house pics leaked, no double-bed sharing this time - Deets inside

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, precautions are in place to maintain social distancing inside the house as well.

Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039; house pics leaked, no double-bed sharing this time - Deets inside
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is about to kickstart its 14th successful season. This time, the theme is indeed going to be different and unique as the makers are keeping pandemic woes in mind. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, precautions are in place to maintain social distancing inside the house as well.

Inside pictures of the 'Bigg Boss 14' house have leaked and are posted by several fan pages on social media. Take a look: 

A popular Bigg Boss fan page handle ''Khabri' updated the fans about the latest developments and additions this time. 

No double Beds or Bed Sharing for Contestants
Right pointing backhand indexNo plate or Glass sharing 
Right pointing backhand indexNo physical physical task During initial weeks wherein Contestants can Touch each other
Right pointing backhand indexCovid Tests Weekly
Right pointing backhand indexMini-theatre, mall, a restaurant corner and spa in BB14 House

This is in order to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 times.

Recently, names of TV stars Aly Goni, Karan Patel and Nia Sharma as probable contestants this year were doing the rounds. However, they denied it. 

 

