Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' house pics leaked, no double-bed sharing this time - Deets inside

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is about to kickstart its 14th successful season. This time, the theme is indeed going to be different and unique as the makers are keeping pandemic woes in mind. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, precautions are in place to maintain social distancing inside the house as well.

Inside pictures of the 'Bigg Boss 14' house have leaked and are posted by several fan pages on social media. Take a look:

A popular Bigg Boss fan page handle ''Khabri' updated the fans about the latest developments and additions this time.

No double Beds or Bed Sharing for Contestants

Right pointing backhand indexNo plate or Glass sharing

Right pointing backhand indexNo physical physical task During initial weeks wherein Contestants can Touch each other

Right pointing backhand indexCovid Tests Weekly

Right pointing backhand indexMini-theatre, mall, a restaurant corner and spa in BB14 House

#BiggBoss14 Updates #BB14 No double Beds or Bed Sharing for Contestants

No plate or Glass sharing

No physical physical task During initial weeks wherein Contestants can Touch eachother

Covid Tests Weekly

Mini-theatre, mall, a restaurant corner and spa in BB14 House — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 18, 2020

This is in order to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19 times.

Recently, names of TV stars Aly Goni, Karan Patel and Nia Sharma as probable contestants this year were doing the rounds. However, they denied it.