Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' to premiere from October 3 - Details here

New Delhi: The wait is finally over. Superstar Salman Khan is all set to present his much-anticipated reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' and its release date is out! 'Bigg Boss 14' will premiere from October 3. Over the weekends, the show will air at 9 pm while on weekdays, it will get premiere at 10.30 pm.

The official Instagram page of the channel airs 'Bigg Boss' unveiled a new promo of the show featuring Salman. In the video, a masked Salman is seen breaking the chains he is tied to and announces 'Bigg Boss 14'.

The names of contestants are yet to be confirmed. Last month, it was reported that actors Adhyayan Suman, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma have been approached for the show. However, Adhyayan rubbished the rumours of his participation, saying its "false news". Meanwhile, filmmaker Onir's name also popped up. He, too, tweeted to say he has "no clue" about it.

Last year, 'Bigg Boss 13' became one of the most-watched shows on television. After which, the season was extended for a few more weeks. It was won by Sidharth Shukla.