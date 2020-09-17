हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14': TV star Aly Goni denies being part of the show

"I am not doing 'Bigg Boss'," Aly Goni said.

Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;: TV star Aly Goni denies being part of the show
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Aly Goni has clarified that he is not a part of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss', because he is tied up with a web series.

"I am not doing 'Bigg Boss'. The format and concept of 'Bigg Boss' are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say 'never say never'," said the "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actor.

Aly will be occupied with the web series "Zidd", an action-packed war series starring Amit Sadh that he describes as a "big" opportunity.

"It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all," said Aly.

Given the army backdrop of the series, Aly says he is "trying hard to lose weight", adding: "I am working out, running and also doing mixed martial arts".

He feels OTT as a platform is the best space for an actor.

"You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform, and I always wanted to do something raw on television shows, which would not have been possible. I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a freehand to perform and that's what I have always aimed for," he said.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Aly Gonisalman khan bigg boss 14Bigg Boss
Next
Story

Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines herself at home
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M52S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Whatever words of Jaish, same as statement of Sharjeel