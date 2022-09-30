Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16: Where, when and how to watch the new season!

New Deli: The most loved, criticised, watched and talked-about show on television, Bigg Boss is back with its brand new season. BB 16 is to premiere on October 1st and for the following 3 months, it'll be a curfew-like silence on the roads between its telecast hours.

This time, there are no rules and that is the biggest rule! This season, as the promos are showing, even Bigg Boss himself will participate and make the competition a little more fun. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise the excitement among fans by sharing all the updates on social media frequently.

When to watch Bigg Boss 16

Fans can watch 'Bigg Boss 16' on TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It will be airing on the weekends at 9.30 pm. Since the show streams earlier, you can catch it online at 9.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 16

'Bigg Boss 16' will air on Colors TV every night at 10, 9:30 at weekends. It will be streaming on OTT giant Voot as well.

Bigg Boss contestants

Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16'! Abdu Rozik, who called himself 'Chota Bhaijaan' at a promotional event of the show on Tuesday, is the first contestant of the season. As Salman Khan introduced Abdu Rozik, he entered mouthing one of the Bollywood biggie's favourite dialogues from the movie Dabangg, "Swaagat nahi karoge humara!"

Weekend Ka Vaar

Also, the host and actor Salman Khan revealed that this year the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will take place on Friday and Saturday every week instead of the usual Saturday and Sunday.

Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV.