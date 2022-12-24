Salman Khan's Bigg Boss to Amitabh Bachchan's KBC, top 5 TV shows which keep you hooked, booked and cooked!

Television plays a very important role in our lives. Viewers love to watch their favourite celebrities on the small screens at home and religiously follow the show timings every day. From daily soaps to reality shows, fans love it all! Today, let us look at the most successful television reality shows that garnered immense love from the audience.

Bigg Boss

The popularity of Bigg Boss can be judged by the fact that the show is currently running in its 16th season. Hosted by the superstar Salman Khan for around 12 years, the show has always grabbed the top TRP ratings. Having brought some really amazing and interesting contestants in the show ranging from celebrities to the common man, the show has always garnered love from the audience, while their excitement touches the new skies with every season.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Currently running in its 14th season, the show is a common man's show in a literal sense. Having been hosted by the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, the show is truly one of its kind that changed the lives of many common many with its humongous prize money. While every year the show came up with different prize money for its contestants, it brings a lot of new stories and moments that keep the audience attached to their television.

Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?

Conceptualized especially for delivering a flood of knowledge to the audience, the show premiered in 2008. Having Shah Rukh Khan as the host, the show was truly different from all others with the children sitting on one side and assisting the contestants sitting on the other, answering some questions as basic as the 5th grade.

Satyamev Jayate

This is one of the most eyes opening reality shows that Indian television has ever encountered. While the show was hosted by Aamir Khan, it ran on television for 3 seasons. The show focuses on sensitive social issues prevalent in India such as female foeticide, child sexual abuse, rape, honour killings, domestic violence, untouchability, discrimination, acceptance of alternative sexualities, toxic masculinity, alcoholism, and the criminalization of politics.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

This is the most daredevil and an adventurous reality show on Indian television. Having been hosted by multiple celebrities ranging from Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty, the show has been first aired in 2008. Bringing contestants from the entertainment world, the show makes them encounter some gruesome and adventurous tasks that will win them a huge amount as a winning prize.