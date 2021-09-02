Salman Khan's fun banter with Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13 house goes viral

New Delhi: Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show 'Balika Vadhu', died on Thursday. Doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital confirmed his death on Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the actor was immediately rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning where he was brought dead by doctors. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth reached unprecedented fame after winning season 13 of the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' in 2020. Actor Salman Khan, who hosted the 13th season of 'Bigg Boss', took to Twitter today and wrote, "Gone too soon Sidharth... You shall be missed. Condolences to the family. RIP."

Sidharth, who had emerged as one of the strongest contenders of the show, and was also called as 'King' by the host several times, was diagnosed with typhoid during his stay in the house. Due to his medical condition, he had to leave the house and be admitted to a hospital for treatement. Now, an old video of Sidharth and Salman Khan's fun banter from 'Weekend Ka Vaar' has emerged where Salman is seen pulling his legs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the postmortem of Sidharth Shukla has been completed at Cooper hosital and the report will be shared on Friday. According to sources, the mortal remains of the actor will be handed over to his body on Friday, after which his funeral will take place.