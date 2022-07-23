NEW DELHI: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is yet to make her debut in the Hindi film industry, however, she has already found a fan base, much thanks to her portrayal of Tamil rebel fighter - Rajji in web-series The Family Man Season 2. The actress recently appeared as a celebrity guest on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7' and she nailed it with her sharp-witted answer.

She handled the questions from the host Karan Johar with grace, right from her separation with Naga Chaitanya to speaking on rumours around her Rs 200 crore alimony. The actress was seen not only comfortably addresssing the topics but also hit the bull's eye every time with her quick-witted response, winning audience's hearts.

At one point of time, Karan was seen telling Samantha that he won't be encroaching on her personal life by asking her details about her divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha decided to not take it silently and gave it back to him. She said that he had already asked her those (divorce) question off camera, and asked if he meant that he just wouldn't be asking her those questions on camera.

The 'Family Man 2' star was also seen poking fun at Karan Johar and playfully blamed him for the reason behind unhappy marriages. The actress, who appeared on the show with Akshay Kumar, said that "Karan Johar portrayed life to be K3G when the reality is KGF", leaving the host evidently embarrased once again.

Meanwhile, netizens felt that Karan Johar got too intrusive and to some extent forced Samantha to answer questions regarding her separation as he mostly asked her questions around her divorce. On the other hand, he was seen asking Akshay Kumar about the secret to his successful marriage.

For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya parted ways last October. They had issued a joint statement regarding their separation. Samantha deleted all pictures of Chaitanya on her Instagram profile and even unfollowed him on the platform. Chaitanya is currently rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala, however there is no confirmation to it.